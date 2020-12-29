Iranian president discusses coronavirus vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 29

Trend:



Iranian president announced that the government is seeking to provide coronavirus vaccine through 3 different ways.

“Three issues were discussed in heads of three branches of power`s meeting," President Hassan Rouhani said on the sideline of the meeting on Monday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The first issue was the Supreme Leader`s order, to neutralize the sanctions in the first step and to lift them in the second step,” he said adding that the second issue raised today was next year's budget bill.

"The Iranian MPs are reviewing this bill and we discussed the topics that the government and parliament can cooperate with each other,” the president said.

He went on to say that the final budget reforms were also discussed during the meeting with the heads of three branches of the Iranian government (President, Speaker of Parliament, and Head of Judiciary).

“The third issue that was raised at the end of today's meeting was the issue of vaccines,” he noted. “There is a dichotomy over this debate in the society that is neither constructive nor useful.”

He assured the Iranian people that the government is looking for vaccines in several ways. “One domestic-made vaccine, which mainly two large institutions and a knowledge-based company are in the process of providing the vaccine.”

He explained the second path of providing coronavirus vaccine through joint development of a vaccine.

“The third way is to import the vaccine from abroad, through the World Health Organization, and at the same time via one or two other countries,” he added.