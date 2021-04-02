Iran announces age requirements for Sinofarm, Covaxin COVID-19 vaccines

TEHRAN, Iran, April. 2

Trend:

Iranian Ministry of Health has announced the minimum age requirement for people who can receive Sinofarm and Covaxin COVID-19 vaccines, Trend reports via YJC.

The head of the Center for Infectious Diseases Management of the Ministry of Health of Iran, Mahdi Gouya said the minimum age for receiving Sinofarm vaccine is 18 years and older (over 60 years is also allowed).

As for Covaxin, the age requirement is 18-55 years.

“Both of these vaccines are contraindicated during pregnancy,” he added.

