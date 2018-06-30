What are optimal routes for Iranian gas export?

30 June 2018 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The main routes available for Iran’s gas export are either via Turkey (well connected to the European market and infrastructure) or via Azerbaijan through the Southern Gas Corridor, Cyril Widdershoven, a Middle East geopolitical specialist and energy analyst, a partner at Dutch risk consultancy VEROCY and SVP MEA-Risk, told Trend.

The other option would be liquefied natural gas (LNG), as this would open up several main inlets for natural gas in Europe, he added.

As for Iranian gas export through Syrian coasts, Widdershoven noted that this option is a real theoretical one.

"Years ago, before the start of the Civil War in Syria, the option could have been created, maybe even linked to plans of the Arab Peace Pipeline, which was meant to bring Egyptian gas to Levant region (Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Israel), but with an end goal of entering Turkish markets too. At present, the Syria option is totally out of the question. No party, except Assad and Russia, will allow this to happen in the Syrian situation," he believes.

The only option for Iran is to find some clients in Asia (mainly China) or Central Asia/Caucasus area, he said, adding that the rest is out, no options present.

As for the role of Iranian gas in diversification of supplies to Europe, Widdershoven said that Iranian supply would be welcomed for sure, as it would increase security of supply.

"It also is another option to reach gas supplies for Eastern Europe and Balkan countries. Competition with Russian gas would also bring the price of gas in general down, as more volumes would be available," he added.

Earlier, Nosratollah Seifi, former director of National Iranian Gas Exporting Company and an official with Iran Chamber of Commerce told Trend that Iran can export its gas to Europe through the coasts of Syria.

"Iran can export its gas to the Mediterranean Sea and Europe through the coasts of Syria and by bypassing Turkey," he said.

Seifi added that Iran will have 45,000 km of gas pipeline with a capacity to transfer 1,100 million cubic meters of natural gas by 2025.

