Explosion occurs in Armenia

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Armenian law enforcement authorities have initiated a criminal case into an explosion near a store in the city of Vardenis, where an explosive device was used, the Investigation Committee of Armenia stated June 4, RIA Novosti reported.

The Committee stated that the incident occurred the day before, and there are no victims. The information about the explosion at the store Banavan was received at 05:05 (GMT +4). An operative group of the police responded to the incident.

"The blast wave knocked out the windows of the store and a number of apartments," says the message posted on the Committee's website.

A criminal case was initiated under the articles "Intentional destruction or damage to property committed by explosion and causing large damage" and "Illegal acquisition and storage of ammunition and explosives".

The maximum sanction under the specified articles is four years of imprisonment.

"The necessary investigative measures are underway, the CCTV footage has been studied, and several people have been interrogated in order to clarify the circumstances of the incident," reads the message.

