Despite events in Armenia, it's necessary to continue implementation of agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh - Russian official
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26
Trend:
Events in Armenia do not yet affect the implementation of the agreements on the Nagorno-Karabakh region, their implementation must continue, Press Secretary of the president of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said on Feb. 26.
Peskov was answering the question of whether Moscow sees the threat of a breakdown of the ceasefire agreement in this region because of the situation in Yerevan, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"No, everything is being implemented," Peskov added. “Despite the events in Armenia, it is very important to continue to follow the path of the implementation of the agreements on the Nagorno-Karabakh region.”
Latest
Despite events in Armenia, it's necessary to continue implementation of agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh - Russian official
There will be good opportunity for cooperation between our relevant agencies and international companies - President Aliyev
State of Azerbaijan and I as President will always be with members of martyrs` families and war disabled - President Aliyev
Starting from July 17 until last day of war, several planes brought free weapons to Armenia every day - President Aliyev
Current, former leaders of Armenia to be blamed for country’s current tough situation - Azerbaijani President
Relatives of those in Armenia killed in war didn't even receive a hut, let alone a house - President Aliyev
Surrender of Shusha, Lachin and Kalbajar during Musavat government was great act of betrayal - president
Child who was saved from Khojaly genocide with help of torch in his hands... – “The light of hope” on AzTV (VIDEO)