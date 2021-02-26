Despite events in Armenia, it's necessary to continue implementation of agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh - Russian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

Events in Armenia do not yet affect the implementation of the agreements on the Nagorno-Karabakh region, their implementation must continue, Press Secretary of the president of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said on Feb. 26.

Peskov was answering the question of whether Moscow sees the threat of a breakdown of the ceasefire agreement in this region because of the situation in Yerevan, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"No, everything is being implemented," Peskov added. “Despite the events in Armenia, it is very important to continue to follow the path of the implementation of the agreements on the Nagorno-Karabakh region.”