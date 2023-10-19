Russian 'Kommersant' notes deepening crisis in relations between Russia and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. An article has been published in the Russian 'Kommersant' newspaper, which focuses on the deepening crisis in relations between Russia and Armenia, Trend reports.

The article notes that relations between Moscow and Yerevan continue to deteriorate.

"In the absence of direct contacts between the leaders of the two countries, the parties are arguing at a distance. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan criticized the Russian side in the European Parliament. He also slammed the Collective Security Treaty Organization, in a veiled form, Russia, as well as the Russian peacemakers in Karabakh. Moscow called the behavior of the Armenian leader 'irresponsible and provocative'," the article said.

The author of the article emphasized that Russia's relations with this country, which is a member of both the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), are now experiencing perhaps the worst period in the entire existence of independent Armenia.

"The crisis in Russian-Armenian relations is not new. Nikol Pashinyan has been criticizing Moscow and the CSTO quite harshly for a long time. In early September, he called Armenia's dependence on Russia and the organization created on its initiative in terms of security a mistake," the article said.

The author noted that one of the reasons for the deterioration of relations is the ratification and subsequent signing by Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturian of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"Moscow, before Armenia carried out the necessary legislative procedures, indicated that the Rome Statute would spoil bilateral relations. However, Yerevan still signed it. Now Armenia is obliged to comply with the instructions of the ICC, which, issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. Also, Yerevan is considering shutting down Russian TV channels. In addition, Nikol Pashinyan prefers to travel to the West, rather than to Russia and allied countries. In the West he criticizes Russia," the article said.

The author, regarding Armenia's aspirations to get closer to the West, noted that Armenia and the EU do not have such close relations.

"The parties signed an agreement on a comprehensive and expanded partnership. At the same time, Armenia is in a unique situation. It is a member of the EAEU and the CSTO. However, Nikol Pashinyan insistently demonstrates that he is ready to move to a different level of relations with the EU. At the same time, it is unknown how he intends to deal with the alliances where Armenia is a member together with Russia," the article said.