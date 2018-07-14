Georgian FM: “We received what we expected from the NATO summit”

The Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani told lawmakers today that all the expectations of the government of Georgia have been met during the NATO summit over the past two days, Agenda reports.

The summit was conducted amid serious geopolitical challenges...Despite all the challenges our expectations have been completely met. We have received very clear messages in the NATO declaration over Georgia’s integration process into the alliance,” Zalkaliani said.

Zalkaliani stated that none of the Georgian officials had earlier said that the country would receive the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) at the summit.

In his previous statement made yesterday Zalkaliani said that it was in the first case in the history of NATO-Georgia relations when the declaration of the NATO-Georgia Commission was adopted at the level of heads of state.

It is a comprehensive document covering both the integration processes and the progress Georgia has made on its path with the alliance,” Zalkaliani said.

He stated that the document reiterated full support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

