Georgian FM: “We received what we expected from the NATO summit”

14 July 2018 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

The Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani told lawmakers today that all the expectations of the government of Georgia have been met during the NATO summit over the past two days, Agenda reports.

The summit was conducted amid serious geopolitical challenges...Despite all the challenges our expectations have been completely met. We have received very clear messages in the NATO declaration over Georgia’s integration process into the alliance,” Zalkaliani said.

Zalkaliani stated that none of the Georgian officials had earlier said that the country would receive the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) at the summit.

In his previous statement made yesterday Zalkaliani said that it was in the first case in the history of NATO-Georgia relations when the declaration of the NATO-Georgia Commission was adopted at the level of heads of state.

It is a comprehensive document covering both the integration processes and the progress Georgia has made on its path with the alliance,” Zalkaliani said.

He stated that the document reiterated full support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Germany will make sovereign decision on military spending
Europe 13 July 15:49
Azerbaijan MFA: by setting conditions Armenian leaders contribute to escalation
Politics 13 July 12:28
France, Italy reject Trump's claim on NATO spending boost
World 13 July 08:51
Azerbaijani FM, defense minister meet US counterparts
Politics 12 July 18:32
Final communique of NATO summit reiterates support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Politics 12 July 18:28
Georgia buys gasoline, diesel fuel from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 12 July 17:39
Latest
No Qatari camels on Iranian pastures, no talks yet – official
Business 14:49
Money volume in Iran up by 20%
Business 14:25
E-commerce in Azerbaijan may receive tax benefits
ICT 14:24
Explosion heard in Somali capital Mogadishu, followed by gunfire
Other News 14:21
Turkmen president instructs to strengthen control over wheat harvesting
Economy news 14:19
Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran may establish joint electrical grid
Politics 14:13
Iran Central Bank reports on capital market performance
Business 14:10
Uzbekistan presents investment conditions of its Jizzakh region to foreign investors
Economy news 14:10
Access to state e-services may be more simplified in Azerbaijan
ICT 13:48