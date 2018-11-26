Ytong blocks production site to open in Georgia next year

With the support of the Partnership Fund, the construction of the Ytong factory has started in Tbilisi, Agenda.ge reports.

The factory will open next year and is going to employ more than 200 people and produce 160,000 cubic meters of energy-efficient building materials annually.

“Blocks manufactured by the factory will be delivered to the local and international markets,” the Partnership Fund said.

Ytong is the world’s largest manufacturer of aerated concrete blocks which are energy efficient. Owned by the German Xella Group Ytong is headquartered in Greece and has more than 100 production sites in 18 countries.

Partnership Fund, Georgian developer Archi Group and German Xella Group are jointly investing 50 million GEL in the Ytong production site in Georgia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news