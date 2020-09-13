Inspection Department issues warning on 600 business entities in Adjara

“The situation in Adjara is satisfactory in terms of implementing COVID-19-related recommendations,” said Beka Peradze, Head of the Labour Inspection Department, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“As of today, due to non-compliance with recommendations, 600 business entities have been warned and 15 more fined,” stated Peradze.

Labour Inspection Department also issued several warnings on ritual events.

“We checked food, sports, health facilities, as well as, shopping malls and chain markets. Moreover, municipal transport underwent inspection. In total, up to 300 public transport vehicles stopped operation and warnings were issued on both citizens and drivers,” noted Peradze.