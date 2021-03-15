Georgia reports 159 new cases of coronavirus for March 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 15

Georgia has reported 159 new cases of coronavirus, 328 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 13,730 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 9,275 of the 13,730 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 4,455 were PCR tests.

The new 159 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 89 cases

Adjara - 10 cases

Imereti - 23 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 3 cases

Shida Kartli - 12 cases

Guria - 10 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 6 cases

Kakheti - 3 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 1 case

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 1 case

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 1 case.

The country has had 275,148 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 268,565 of the 275,148 patients have recovered, while 3,650 have died of the virus.

Currently, 2,907 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

