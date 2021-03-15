Georgia reports 159 new cases of coronavirus for March 15
Georgia has reported 159 new cases of coronavirus, 328 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Some 13,730 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 9,275 of the 13,730 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 4,455 were PCR tests.
The new 159 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 89 cases
Adjara - 10 cases
Imereti - 23 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 3 cases
Shida Kartli - 12 cases
Guria - 10 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 6 cases
Kakheti - 3 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 1 case
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 1 case
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 1 case.
The country has had 275,148 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.
Some 268,565 of the 275,148 patients have recovered, while 3,650 have died of the virus.
Currently, 2,907 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.
