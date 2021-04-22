Georgia reports 1,226 new cases of coronavirus for April 22
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 1,226 new cases of coronavirus, 688 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
As reported, 27,995 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 13,456 of the 27,995 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 15,539 were PCR tests.
The new 1,226 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 731 cases
Adjara - 101 cases
Imereti - 75 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 61 cases
Shida Kartli - 56 cases
Guria - 13 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 96 cases
Kakheti - 49 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 29 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 7 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 8 cases.
The country has had 300,264 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.
Currently, 12,700 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.
---
