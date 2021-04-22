Georgia reports 1,226 new cases of coronavirus for April 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

Georgia has reported 1,226 new cases of coronavirus, 688 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 27,995 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 13,456 of the 27,995 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 15,539 were PCR tests.

The new 1,226 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 731 cases

Adjara - 101 cases

Imereti - 75 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 61 cases

Shida Kartli - 56 cases

Guria - 13 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 96 cases

Kakheti - 49 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 29 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 7 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 8 cases.

The country has had 300,264 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Currently, 12,700 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

