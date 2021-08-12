Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 12

Georgia 12 August 2021 12:14 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 5,128 coronavirus cases, 3,310 recoveries, and 49 deaths on August 12, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 2,236 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 811 cases, and the Imereti region with 537 cases.

A total of 49,189 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 29,357 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 19,832 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 10.43 percent, while 9.63 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 466,326, among them 412,420 people recovered and 6,279 died.

There are 64 people quarantined, 6,627 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 3,288 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are placed at the government-assigned facilities.

As of August 12, 715,919 people got the COVID-19 vaccine.

