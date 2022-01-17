Decree signed: Georgia's initiative to allow Turkey into its pharma market taking shape

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgian Government has signed a relevant decree related to the country's initiative, allowing Turkey to significantly expand its presence on the country's pharmaceutical market, the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said, Trend reports via the press service of the Administration of the Government.

The move should help reduce the prices of medicine on Georgia's market as well as allow for inflow of high-quality drugs into the country.

“There is a considerable price difference between Georgia’s and Turkey’s medicines. For example, if the most demanded pharmaceutical drug costs 10 Georgian lari ($3.25), its price in Turkey comes at 1-2 Georgian lari ($0.32-0.64),” the PM said.

Meanwhile, the Competition Agency continues to study the problems of the pharmaceutical market and analyze the needs and problems of companies working in this field, while monitoring and providing recommendations to Parliament and the Government.



The PM asked the Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili to put together a working team and to launch joint work between the relevant committees of the Parliament, because legislative amendments will be order to further reduce prices on medicines.

