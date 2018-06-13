UN Sec Gen: implementing agreements by US, North Korean leaders requires patience

13 June 2018 00:26 (UTC+04:00)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hailed the historic summit of the United States and North Korea, which brought about agreements on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for US security guarantees for Pyongyang, says a statement issued by United Nations Secretary General’s office, TASS reported.

Guterres has warned that US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un need patience to implement the agreements and has pledged his support. Before the summit, the UN Secretary General had sent letters to the leaders, the office said, noting that both would have to cooperate and look for compromises to get ahead.

"Implementing today’s and previous agreements reached, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions, will require patience and support from the global community. The Secretary-General urges all concerned parties to seize this momentous opportunity and reiterates his readiness to fully support the ongoing process," he said.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un held a historic meeting - the first-ever summit between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader - at the Capella Hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa island. The summit resulted in a joint statement. North Korea committed to work towards denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees from the United States.

