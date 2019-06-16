Blast-hit Norwegian tanker's crew land in Dubai

16 June 2019 02:14 (UTC+04:00)

Crew members of Frontline’s oil tanker Front Altair, one of two vessels attacked this week in the Gulf of Oman, have landed in Dubai, the Norwegian ship’s operator said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“All 23 crew members of the tanker departed Iran, from Bandar Abbas airport, and landed at Dubai International Airport at 1830 CET this afternoon,” a statement said.

A Frontline spokesman told Reuters that the crew, of Russian, Filipino and Georgian nationalities, were well-looked after by Iranian authorities. Most flew home straight after arrival to Dubai, with the rest to travel on Sunday.

Frontline said a tugboat reached the Front Altair on Saturday afternoon and a specialist team would inspect its condition and damage. The Front Altair caught fire after the attack but the flames were extinguished later.

The United States and Britain have accused Iran of attacking the tankers, but Tehran has denied that.

The attacks have driven up oil prices and fueled concerns about a new U.S.-Iranian confrontation.

The other tanker hit, the Kokuka Courageous, was being towed toward the United Arab Emirates’ port of Kalba, its operator said on Friday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran foreign minister: U.S. allegations over tanker attacks part of 'sabotage diplomacy'
Iran 14 June 06:25
UAE says 'sophisticated' tanker attacks likely the work of a state actor
Arab World 7 June 06:36
Tanker unloads Iranian fuel oil at China port after near five-month trek - data
World 16 May 14:38
Saudi Arabia assists Iranian oil tanker in Red Sea, no injuries
World 2 May 09:57
Zangezur tanker overhauled in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Economy 23 March 14:23
Azerbaijan expanding oil tanker fleet (PHOTO)
Economy 21 February 15:09
Latest
Saudi crown prince says does not want regional war
Arab World 02:40
Yemen's Houthi rebels launch drone attacks on 2 Saudi airports
Arab World 01:14
Plane skids off runway at U.S. airport, no injuries reported
US 00:26
Six killed, 16 injured in car bombing in Somalia's Mogadishu
World 15 June 23:33
One trapped miner in Chile rescued, one dead, one remains missing
Other News 15 June 22:40
Azerbaijan’s car industry leading in non-oil sector
Economy 15 June 22:00
Explosion reported in military area of Damascus
Arab World 15 June 21:24
Iran renews nuclear pact ultimatum amid tensions with U.S.
Iran 15 June 20:46
Ousted Sudan president to be sent for trial soon
Other News 15 June 19:47