Talks between Sudan's military council, opposition alliance delayed

19 July 2019 02:25 (UTC+04:00)

The talks scheduled for Friday between Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition Freedom and Change Alliance were postponed, the opposition alliance said in a statement on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"It has been agreed to delay the meeting regarding the constitutional declaration indefinitely," Munzir Abul-Mali, a leading member in the alliance, said in a statement without giving reasons for the delay.

On Wednesday, the TMC and the alliance signed with initials on the political declaration, a step towards consensus and institution for the transitional period structures.

However, the two sides agreed to postpone the signing of the constitutional declaration, which determines the powers of the transitional period structures.

The signed declaration was reached under the joint mediation of the African Union and Ethiopia.

It stipulates establishment of a joint sovereignty council of 11 members, including five civilians and five military representatives, in addition to one civilian to be selected through consultation between the two sides.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Sudan's military council, opposition coalition reach political accord
Other News 17 July 12:09
Sudan's military council stresses importance of partnership with opposition alliance
Other News 14 July 01:51
Sudan's military rulers say coup attempt thwarted
Other News 12 July 02:01
Arab Parliament urges Sudanese armed groups to join political process
World 10 July 21:46
Sudan's opposition agree power-sharing deal with military
Other News 6 July 02:47
Sudan military council, opposition reach power-sharing agreement
Arab World 5 July 15:50
Latest
Oil jumps after U.S. Navy downs Iranian drone
Other News 10:21
Agro-ecotourism to be developed in Azerbaijani districts
Tourism 10:16
Azerbaijani company eyes to expand flour products variety, range of services
Economy 10:05
Suspension of Ankara’s participation in F-35 program to negatively affect NATO - minister
Turkey 10:05
Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues grow
Finance 10:04
Production from Iran’s Saadatabad oil field to increase
Oil&Gas 10:04
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 19
Finance 09:51