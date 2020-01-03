World cannot afford another Gulf war, says UN chief

3 January 2020 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for de-escalation in the Gulf, said his spokesman on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The Secretary-General has consistently advocated for de-escalation in the Gulf. He is deeply concerned with the recent escalation," said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Guterres.

"This is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint," the UN chief was quoted as saying. The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf, he added.

The situation in the Gulf escalated dramatically after the killing of a top Iranian military commander by the U.S. forces at a Baghdad airport in Iraq on Thursday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.N. secretary-general 'deeply concerned' North Korea said it could resume weapons tests
World 2 January 03:03
UN chief says youth "greatest source" of hope in New Year message
World 31 December 2019 21:44
U.N. head demands bolder climate action or 'we are doomed'
Europe 12 December 2019 01:30
'War against nature must stop,' U.N. chief says before climate talks
Europe 1 December 2019 18:56
UN chief warns negative impact of climate change on sustainability
Other News 4 November 2019 00:02
UN: Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in NAM to open new stage in organization’s work
Politics 25 October 2019 13:29
Latest
Axpo: TAP to provide access to attractive sales markets
Oil&Gas 21:36
Four Iranian commanders killed alongside General Soleimani in US air raid in Baghdad
Iran 21:06
Belarus temporarily suspends export of petroleum products
Europe 19:41
Exxon expects gain of $3.4 billion-$3.6 billion from Norway asset sale to boost results
Europe 18:34
MFA: Achieving solution to Karabakh conflict within Azerbaijan's territorial integrity to remain as priority task
Politics 17:35
What does Iranian general’s killing mean for oil market?
Oil&Gas 16:27
Europe needs to increase investment in energy sectors to achieve energy transition
Oil&Gas 16:01
Iran's railway company to transport mourners to General Soleimani's funeral
Iran 15:56
Iran's Supreme Leader attends urgent meeting at Supreme National Security Council
Iran 15:52