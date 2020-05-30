2,355 new COVID-19 infections detected in Qatar, total 55,262

Qatar's Health Ministry on Saturday announced 2,355 new infections of the COVID-19, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 55,262, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"A total of 5,235 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 25,939, while the fatalities remain 36," the official Qatar News Agency reported, quoting a ministry statement.

The ministry revealed that infections doubled due to family gatherings and visits between friends and extended families, and people ignoring the preventive measures recommended by the authorities concerned; the most important of which is staying at home and maintaining social distancing.

A total of 217,988 persons have undergone lab tests for COVID-19 so far.

China and Qatar have offered mutual help during the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. On Feb. 21, five Qatar Airways cargo freighters flew to China carrying approximately 300 tons of medical supplies donated by the airline.