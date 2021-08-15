Egypt to provide medical aid to Lebanon over deadly fuel tank blast

Egypt offered Lebanon its sincere condolence over the victims of the recent deadly explosion of a fuel tank in the Lebanese northern district of Akkar, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Egypt is preparing urgent medical aid to Lebanon and helping with relieving the consequences of the blast, the statement added.

While stressing full support for Lebanon, Egypt calls for speedy measures to save it from a series of successive crises, and highlights the priority of the formation of a government in Lebanon as soon as possible, it added.

On Sunday early morning, at least 28 people were killed and 79 others injured in a fuel tank explosion in the town of Tleil in Akkar, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

The fuel tank explosion came after the blast of the Beirut port on Aug. 4 last year, which was caused by the explosion of a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate that had been stored in one of the port's warehouses since 2013, killing more than 200 and wounding about 6,500 others.