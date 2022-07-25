Tunisians vote on constitution expanding president's power

Tunisians vote on Monday in a referendum on a new constitution that critics of President Kais Saied fear will maul the democracy that emerged from a 2011 revolution by handing him nearly total power, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The vote is being held on the anniversary of Saied's sudden move against the elected parliament when he ousted the government, established emergency rule and began governing by fiat.

It is not clear when the results will be announced after polls close at 2100 GMT, but with little apparent enthusiasm for the vote among most Tunisians and a boycott by major parties, analysts expect a 'yes' vote with low turnout.

Under Saied's own rules for the referendum, no minimum level of participation is needed to approve the new constitution. They only stipulate it will come into effect once the final results are published, and do not say what happens if voters reject it.

Saied has hailed his moves as the foundation of a new Tunisian republic to put the revolution back on course and end years of political sclerosis and economic stagnation.