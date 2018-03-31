China to spend $300 million on improved irrigation in southern Xinjiang

31 March 2018 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

The Chinese government will spend 1.875 billion yuan ($298.92 million) to improve irrigation systems in the heavily ethnic Uighur southern part of the violence-prone far western region of Xinjiang, Reuters reference to the state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

The government has increasingly turned its focus to development in southern Xinjiang in recent years, in an implicit recognition of the economic causes of some of the unrest there.

Xinjiang, a huge region bordering Central Asia, has long been a security worry for Beijing, which has led a massive clamp down after deadly bouts of ethnic violence it blames on Islamist and separatist extremists amongst the Uighur population.

Xinhua said the funds will be used to upgrade irrigation facilities and promote water-saving technology to boost farm output in southern Xinjiang, where it said most the region’s poorest people live.

Southern Xinjiang is a major producer of cotton and fruit.

“However, a lack of water and outdated irrigation systems have long hampered agricultural development in the region,” Xinhua said. It did not provide a timeframe for the investment.

Aksu, Kashgar and Hotan in southern Xinjiang are among the poorest parts of China, with more than 1.6 million people living below the poverty line as of the end of 2017, the report added.

These three areas have also been at the epicenter of what China terms its war on terror, with hundreds having died in violence over the past few years.

The Uighurs are a mostly Muslim people who speak a Turkic language.

Rights groups and exiled Uighurs say repressive Chinese government policies are more to blame for the unrest than any organized Islamist or separatist groups. China denies any repression in Xinjiang.

But recognizing the economic roots of some of the violence and frustration of many young Uighurs at missing out on China’s economic boom, Beijing has increased its focus on southern Xinjiang, pumping in money and encouraging development.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
U.N. blacklists dozens of ships, companies over North Korea smuggling
US 12:15
China March factory growth stronger than expected
China 10:00
China teams up with Russia to develop rocket-launched reconnaissance drone
China 30 March 20:13
South Korea seeks China's help on tackling air pollution
China 30 March 17:49
Foreign Minister: China to import $8 trillion of goods in next five years
China 30 March 16:12
Russian, Chinese foreign ministers to meet on April 5
Russia 30 March 13:47
China cuts tax rates for chipmakers amid trade tensions
China 30 March 12:07
Mongolia aims to globalize cashmere trade via joint platform with China's Bohai
China 30 March 11:43
China busts smugglers using drones to transport smartphones
China 30 March 10:04
China sends twin BeiDou-3 navigation satellites into space
China 30 March 07:38
New China financial regulator says to deepen reform, fend off risk
China 29 March 17:29
China, US have no other choice than to reach agreement about trade issues - Saxo Bank
Economy news 29 March 17:22
First freight train from China to Central Asia sets off
Economy news 29 March 17:11
Kazakhstan establishes mutton export to China
Economy news 29 March 15:28
China says it is 'coordinating' with U.S. over possible Mattis visit
China 29 March 15:04
China central bank will launch crackdown on virtual currencies
China 29 March 13:59
US ambassador to China: Beijing hasn't treated American companies fairly
US 29 March 12:47
China warns U.S. not to open Pandora's Box, unleash trade ills on world
China 29 March 10:43