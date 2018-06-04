China says in principle door is open to talks with U.S. on trade

4 June 2018 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

China’s door to talks is open in principle, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday, a day after Beijing warned that any trade and business deals reached with Washington would be void if the United States implemented tariffs, Reuters reports.

The United States and China have threatened tit-for-tat tariffs on goods worth up to $150 billion each, as U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed Beijing to open its economy further and address the United States’ large trade deficit with China.

The two countries ended their latest round of negotiations on Sunday, with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and his delegation leaving Beijing without making a public statement, and China making no mention of any new agreements.

Following Chinese Vice Premier Liu He’s talks with Ross, China referred instead to a consensus reached last month in Washington, when China agreed to increase significantly its purchases of U.S. goods and services.

It also warned that any tariffs and other trade measures implemented by Washington would derail any agreements between the two sides.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying referred questions to the country’s Commerce Ministry when asked at a regular news briefing when and where a next round of talks might occur, and if Liu was preparing to go to the United States.

“But I think China’s position in principle is very clear, which is that China’s door to dialogue and consultations is always open,” Hua said.

China is sincere in wanting to “appropriately resolve” the problem via talks, she added, without elaborating.

China’s State Council Information Office and the Commerce Ministry did not reply to Reuters request for comment on the issue.

At the end of last month’s talks in Washington the two countries released a joint statement, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin later said the trade war was “on hold”.

But just when it appeared a trade truce between the two economic heavyweights was on the cards, the White House last week warned it would pursue tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports, as well as impose restrictions on Chinese investments in the United States and tighter export controls.

The heightened trade tensions with China come as Trump has angered U.S. allies, including Canada, Mexico and the European Union, with tariffs on metal imports.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Boeing: No further discussions with Iranian airlines
Economy news 13:40
Erdogan is hope of Muslim countries: FM
Turkey 11:49
South Korean, US top diplomats discussed preparations for Singapore summit
Other News 11:05
China says it regrets EU's WTO action over patent rights
China 09:49
Crude oil prices ease on record U.S. output, higher OPEC supplies
Oil&Gas 09:42
US sanctions likely to hit trade ties between Iran and Central Asia
Economy news 3 June 16:39
MP: Protection of Armenians by some congressmen won’t affect Azerbaijan-US ties
Politics 3 June 12:06
U.S. trade mission seeking structural changes to China's economy: Mnuchin
US 3 June 07:14
North Korea to get relief only after 'verifiable and irreversible step to denuclearization': Mattis
US 3 June 06:25
2 climbers killed after fall from Yosemite’s El Capitan
US 3 June 01:41
U.S. isolated at G7 meeting over tariffs: French minister
US 2 June 21:30
"Azerbaijan interested in US stance, not statements by bunch of congressmen"
Politics 2 June 15:03
U.S. isolated at G7 meeting over tariffs - French minister
US 2 June 14:58
US not striving for bitter rivalry between Russia and China
US 2 June 11:56
North American oil prices for past week
Oil&Gas 2 June 11:36
China eyes to increase import of agricultural products from Kazakhstan
Economy news 2 June 11:10
U.S. Commerce chief proceeding with China trade trip
China 2 June 10:09
Russia cautions US, North Korea against deliberately pushing unrealistic demands
Russia 1 June 17:44