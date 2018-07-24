Merkel meets Russia's head of military staff, Lavrov

24 July 2018 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss Syria and the situation in the Middle East, Germany’s deputy government spokeswoman said, Reuters reports.

The meeting, agreed last week by Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin, was also attended by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and the head of Russia’s military general staff Valery Gerasimov, said the spokeswoman in a statement.

No further details were given.

