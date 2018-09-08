French finance minister says budget deficit will be below 3 percent of GDP in 2019

8 September 2018 22:58 (UTC+04:00)

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday the government will keep its pledge to hold the budget deficit under 3 percent of gross domestic product next year, Reuters reports.

“We will meet our target to be under 3 percent (of GDP) in 2019. The recovery of public accounts is non-negotiable,” Le Maire said on the sidelines of a meeting of European finance ministers in Vienna.

Separately, le Maire said he was confident that Italian leaders were aware of the importance of decisions to be taken as part of the next budget.

He said he had had a lot of discussions with his Italian counterpart, Giovanni Tria.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Germany calls for time on EU digital tax, France brokers compromise
Europe 8 September 14:05
Italian finance minister moves to reassure EU on budget
Europe 8 September 10:31
EU, Italy share view on need to cut deficit, debt in 2019 budget
Europe 7 September 18:05
Italy will follow EU economic policy guidance
Europe 7 September 11:59
Azerbaijan to be represented by single stand at int'l exhibitions by end of year
Economy news 6 September 12:45
Britain and France agree a deal on scallop fishing
Europe 6 September 12:43
Latest
Leader of Colombia rebel dissident group killed, president says
Other News 8 September 23:59
Italy's interior minister Salvini joins Bannon's right-wing Pan-European group
Europe 8 September 21:59
Iran gives permission to exchange offices to import gold, currency banknotes
Business 8 September 21:16
President Aliyev congratulates Tajik counterpart
Politics 8 September 20:58
Merkel urges Macedonians to embrace name deal with Greece
Europe 8 September 19:53
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy rock bits
Tenders 8 September 18:35
Trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange ‎witness over 80% weekly growth
Business 8 September 18:17
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Sept. 8
Business 8 September 17:58
Azerbaijani big food company’s loan debt decreases by over 11%
Economy news 8 September 17:42