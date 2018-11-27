Slovak Central Bank governor to resign in March next year

27 November 2018 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

Slovak Central bank (NBS) governor Jozef Makuch said on Tuesday that he'll quit his post in March next year, Xinhua reports.

Makuch, whose official tenure should have ended in 2021, said at a meeting of the NBS Banking Council that he'll carry out his tasks in the post until a new NBS governor is appointed, spokesperson of NBS Martina Vrablik Solcanyiova confirmed it to media.

Makuch implied his possible departure from the post early in September when he expressed his concerns about the stability of the political environment in Slovakia after the general election in 2020.

He claimed that it might be beneficial for NBS if the current government managed to elect a new governor and thus spared NBS from political fights after the 2020 general election.

Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir announced later on the day that he´s interesting in the post of the NBS governor.

