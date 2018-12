French riot police used teargas on Saturday against protesters clad in fluorescent yellow trying to break through security cordons at the Champs Elysees in Paris, Reuters reports.

A Paris police spokeswoman said 16 people had already been arrested. Officials fear far-right and far-left groups plan to infiltrate the yellow vests movement, a popular rebellion against diesel tax hikes and the high cost of living.

