Paris train station partly evacuated due to bomb alarm

30 November 2019 04:20 (UTC+04:00)

An item which caused the evacuation of the Gare du Nord, Europe's busiest train station, has been determined by local authorities to be an inactive mortar shell, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Parisian police ordered a partial evacuation of the railway hub on Friday after they found an inactive explosive device in a traveller's bag, according to sources.

The shell was discovered during a random check at the station, which is a stop for trains from London, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, four suburban train lines, and the city's two metros.

According to a source, the man who carried the item was a soldier.

Arrivals and departures were briefly delayed before being continued later in the day.

France and Paris, in particular, have endured several deadly attacks committed by Daesh* supporters and radicalised Muslims. The terrorist assaults in the French capital on 13 November 2015 were considered the worst in France’s history.

