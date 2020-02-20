EU leaders to clash over money as Brexit blows hole in budget

Europe 20 February 2020 02:55 (UTC+04:00)
EU leaders to clash over money as Brexit blows hole in budget

European Union leaders will clash this week over the EU’s 2021-2027 budget as Britain’s exit leaves a 75 billion euro (62.7 billion pounds) hole in the bloc’s finances just as it faces costly challenges such as becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

The budget is the most tangible expression of key areas on which the EU members must focus over the next seven years and their willingness to stump up.

For the coming seven-year cycle, the starting point for talks is 1.074% of the bloc’s gross national income (GNI), or 1.09 trillion euros. By contrast, EU national budgets claw in 47% of annual output (GDP) on average.

Still, disputes over hundredths of percentage points have kept EU and government officials busy for the last two years and many diplomats remain sceptical that a deal will be reached on Thursday and Friday, when leaders meet in Brussels.

“Tomorrow’s summit is a complex and complicated summit because the proposal we have received does not meet our expectations”, said Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Italy is one of the net contributors to the common EU pot.

The EU budget gets money from customs duties on goods entering its single market, a cut of sales tax, antitrust fines imposed by the EU on companies, and from national contributions.

It spends money on subsidies for EU farmers, on equalising living standards across the bloc, border management, research, security and various non-EU aid programmes.

Some net contributors - the “frugal four” of the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden and Denmark - want to limit the budget to 1.00% of GNI. Germany, the biggest contributor, is prepared to accept a bit more, but 1.07 is too high for Berlin.

The European Commission has proposed 1.1% and the European Parliament, which will vote on the budget, wants 1.3%. For net beneficiaries such as Poland, larger is better.

For many central and eastern European countries, EU “cohesion funds” are crucial. “The costs related to Brexit and other challenges should be more equitably distributed,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote in the Financial Times, adding this was not the case due to proposed deep cuts for cohesion policies and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

But with less money coming in because of Brexit, some net contributors argue there is simply less to share around. Also, more money should be spent to modernise the EU economy rather than on preserving agriculture, they say.

EU leaders will discuss the idea of a tax on plastic waste that would go to EU coffers and sharing some profits from trading carbon emission permits.

The EU is also considering other taxes - on the digital economy, on flying, on financial transactions and on products made with high CO2 emissions imported into the EU.

Commission officials warn time is running out and the EU risks starting next year with no money to protect its borders, finance research and fund student exchanges, or equalise standards of living.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan's Bogatyr Coal to increase its production capacities
Kazakhstan's Bogatyr Coal to increase its production capacities
Kazakh president's order to serve as base to establish flights with Lithuania
Kazakh president's order to serve as base to establish flights with Lithuania
Lithuania talks decrease of cargo traffic from Kazakhstan, plans for its increase
Lithuania talks decrease of cargo traffic from Kazakhstan, plans for its increase
Loading Bars
Latest
Boeing, crash victims' lawyers negotiate over access to 737 MAX documents US 03:42
EU leaders to clash over money as Brexit blows hole in budget Europe 02:55
Criminal group selling fake dollars detained in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 02:10
Croatia's attorney general resigns over Freemasonry membership Europe 01:33
Google users in UK to lose EU data protection Europe 00:56
Canada passenger rail company lays off 1,000 staff as blockades bite Transport 00:07
HSBC boss: This revamp will be different Finance 19 February 23:18
Iraqi PM-designate says he has picked cabinet, seeks vote of confidence Arab World 19 February 22:20
Ambassador: Danish companies can share knowhow with Azerbaijan in sustainable energy Oil&Gas 19 February 21:40
New appointments in Azerbaijan Industrial Insurance Company Finance 19 February 21:00
Tender for park construction extended in Turkmenistan Tenders 19 February 20:39
Azerbaijan's CEC annuls voting results from two constituencies Politics 19 February 20:13
Baker Hughes expects slower rate in rig count growth Oil&Gas 19 February 19:50
Baker Hughes sees increase in revenues Oil&Gas 19 February 19:44
Belarus shows interest in Georgia’s logistics potential Business 19 February 19:32
Iran approves new regulation for cars stuck at customs Business 19 February 19:32
Georgian Port Poti leads in cargo handling Transport 19 February 19:18
President Ilham Aliyev visits monument to great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi in Rome (PHOTO) Politics 19 February 18:50
ASAN Volunteer School head: Year of volunteers - tribute to activity of all volunteers in Azerbaijan's history Politics 19 February 18:46
Azerbaijan's International Bank presents special cards for medical services Society 19 February 18:36
Saipem becomes partner of Joint Industry Program Oil&Gas 19 February 18:33
Georgia names municipality projects to be financed in 2020 Finance 19 February 18:26
Cargo transshipment from Saudi Arabia through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 19 February 18:17
Kazakhstan's Bogatyr Coal to increase its production capacities Business 19 February 18:17
France will not indiscriminately sign a post-Brexit deal on December 31 - minister Europe 19 February 18:15
Germany to support Georgia to decrease greenhouse gas emissions Finance 19 February 18:05
Azerbaijani president arrives in Italy for state visit (PHOTO) Politics 19 February 18:02
U.S. producer prices post biggest gain in more than a year US 19 February 17:59
Enhancing fishing vessels in Iran endangers marine reserves - Iran Agricultural Jihad Business 19 February 17:45
Uzbekistan looks for more flights to keep up with tourist inflow Transport 19 February 17:44
Number of tourists coming from Belarus to Azerbaijan increases Tourism 19 February 17:31
Azerbaijan Central Election Commission annuls voting results from 4 polling stations Politics 19 February 17:25
Iranian agricultural company partially pays off debt to saffron farmers Business 19 February 17:15
Export of Turkish chemical products to Georgia slightly drops Turkey 19 February 17:15
Volumes of cargo transshipment from Ukraine via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 19 February 17:09
Iran discloses oil products to be put up for sale at Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 19 February 17:04
Iran confirms first two cases of new coronavirus Society 19 February 17:00
Uzbekistan plans to upgrade its logistics efficiency Transport 19 February 16:58
Georgian bill on development of investment funds to ensure free competition Business 19 February 16:51
Iranian banks to cancel loan debts of enterprises Finance 19 February 16:47
Turkey's cement exports to Uzbekistan down in January 2020 Turkey 19 February 16:36
Kazakh president's order to serve as base to establish flights with Lithuania Transport 19 February 16:33
Ministry: Grain shortage not expected in Azerbaijan Economy 19 February 16:31
Turkey's exports of chemical products to Israel up Turkey 19 February 16:25
Lithuania talks decrease of cargo traffic from Kazakhstan, plans for its increase Transport 19 February 16:22
Uzbekistan benefits from participation in textile exhibition in Moscow Business 19 February 16:11
Port of Baku, Azerbaijan's waste treatment company ink agreement Transport 19 February 16:10
Aluminum plant of Azerbaijan's industrial park to export products to CIS countries Business 19 February 16:09
Turkmenistan focuses on diversification of oil and gas industry Oil&Gas 19 February 16:07
Kazakhstan looks to expand geological exploration of country's territory Oil&Gas 19 February 15:49
Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern to purchase geophysical equipment via tender Tenders 19 February 15:46
Turkmenistan's State Concern buys phosphate fertilizers via tender Tenders 19 February 15:46
PEDEC: Skid-mounted processing units to accelerate dev't of Iran's oil fields Oil&Gas 19 February 15:44
Cost of gas exported from Azerbaijan greatly increases Oil&Gas 19 February 15:41
Air France faces new strikes over domestic network cuts Europe 19 February 15:35
Production of beverages up in Azerbaijan Finance 19 February 15:32
Uzbekistan's Urgench International Airport opens tender for supply of spray gun Tenders 19 February 15:32
Export of Turkish cement to Turkmenistan increases Turkey 19 February 15:21
Azerbaijan’s insurance company releases information about largest payment Economy 19 February 15:17
Iran’s foreign trade statistics with Eurasian Economic Union revealed Business 19 February 15:12
Urgench International Airport of Uzbekistan announces tender for supply of rear axle Tenders 19 February 15:11
Turkish hospital opens tender to establish microbiological laboratory Tenders 19 February 15:11
Turkey - Kazakhstan trade turnover up in 2019 Turkey 19 February 15:11
Turkey reveals volume of cement export to Kazakhstan Turkey 19 February 15:10
Kazakhstan's FlyArystan to open various new routes in Spring of 2020 Transport 19 February 15:08
President Rouhani calls on people to participate in parliamentary elections Iran 19 February 15:08
Iran's mining sector struggles to cope with high costs, changing rules Business 19 February 15:08
Falling under FATF black list to limit Iran's official operations Finance 19 February 15:01
No EU trade deal without fair competition guarantees - EU adviser Europe 19 February 14:58
Motor cars rank first in list of top export items in Georgia Business 19 February 14:54
How implementation of mandatory health insurance to affect voluntary health insurance in Azerbaijan? Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 February 14:42
External merchandise trade increases in Georgia Business 19 February 14:37
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry to hold auctions for development of renewable energy projects Oil&Gas 19 February 14:37
Uzbekistan interested in Azerbaijan's jewelry industry experience Business 19 February 14:32
First international aviation forum starts in Uzbekistan's capital Transport 19 February 14:25
India promises to solve banking issues in trade with Iran Business 19 February 14:20
Azerbaijan increases production of computers ICT 19 February 14:10
Azerbaijan eyes to increase share of renewable energy sources in electricity production Oil&Gas 19 February 14:00
Azerbaijani native of Shusha urges int'l community to pressure Armenia leave occupied lands (VIDEO) Politics 19 February 13:56
Adidas, Puma warn of coronavirus hit to China business Europe 19 February 13:45
Kazakhstan' refineries increase petroleum products output Oil&Gas 19 February 13:44
Bloomberg to sell his company if elected president US 19 February 13:44
Epsilon receives gas inflow at workovered wells of Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 19 February 13:41
Turkey reveals data on its chemical products export to Iran Turkey 19 February 13:40
Italy consistently makes effort to facilitate Azerbaijan’s relations with EU: ambassador Politics 19 February 13:34
Italy has much to offer to Azerbaijan across all sectors, says envoy Business 19 February 13:29
Unemployment rate decreases in Georgia Business 19 February 13:20
Bryza: OSCE MG recognized only two parties to Karabakh conflict – Armenia and Azerbaijan Politics 19 February 13:19
Ambassador: TAP will further strengthen Italy’s role as Azerbaijan’s first trade partner Politics 19 February 13:16
CPC-Kazakhstan opens tender to purchase spare parts for electrical equipment Tenders 19 February 13:14
Turkey - Russia trade turnover increases Turkey 19 February 13:09
Azerbaijan aims at increasing energy production through renewable energy sources Economy 19 February 13:04
Sobhani: Azerbaijani president has clear strategy to move towards peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 February 13:03
Turkey - Iraq trade turnover increases Turkey 19 February 12:45
TAP’s commissioning to boost Italian-Azerbaijani trade Oil&Gas 19 February 12:43
AFFA urges entrepreneurs to actively participate in UEFA EURO 2020 in Baku Society 19 February 12:42
Number of bovine animals decreases in Georgia Business 19 February 12:28
Deputy minister discloses amount of investments to be made by Arab companies in Azerbaijan Business 19 February 12:23
Oil transportation volume by Kazakhstan's national oil & gas company revealed Oil&Gas 19 February 12:16
Presidents of Turkmenistan, Russia discuss economic partnership Turkmenistan 19 February 12:07
All news