Shooting reported at shisha bar in Germany's Stuttgart, no injuries

A gunman on Saturday attacked a shisha bar in southwestern German city of Stuttgart, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Police said there was no one in the building when the incident occurred. The perpetrator could have escaped and nobody was injured.

The attack came days after a fatal shooting attack in Germany's southwestern city of Hanau.

On Wednesday, a 43-year-old man killed nine people with immigrant background in two shisha bars in Hanau before killing his mother and himself.