Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 641, positive tests surpass 22,000
The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 641, the country's public health agency said here on Tuesday, rising from 584 people on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The number of positive tests also increased to 22,242 people from 21,652 on Monday, it said. The government is due to give an update later on Tuesday on the epidemic situation.
