UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime

Europe 19 May 2020 12:56 (UTC+04:00)
UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime

The United Kingdom announced a new post-Brexit tariff regime on Tuesday to replace the European Union’s external tariff, maintaining a 10% tariff on cars but cutting levies on tens of billions of dollars of supply chain imports, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

After decades outsourcing its trade policy to the EU, Britain is seeking free trade agreements with countries around the world and aims to have deals in place covering 80% of British trade by 2022.

The new tariff regime, in place from January 2021, marks a departure from what some UK officials call an overly complex EU system, setting out Britain’s stall as it negotiates trade deals with both the United States and the Brussels-based bloc.

Britain said the regime, known as UK Global Tariff, would be simpler and cheaper than the EU’s Common External Tariff. It will apply to countries with which it has no agreement and removes all tariffs below 2%.

“Our new Global Tariff will benefit UK consumers and households by cutting red tape and reducing the cost of thousands of everyday products,” International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said.

The government said tariffs would be eliminated on a wide range of products, with 60% of trade coming into the UK tariff-free on WTO terms or through existing preferential access.

The UK will maintain tariffs on products competing with industries such as agriculture, automotive and fishing, and remove levies on 30 billion pounds ($37 billion) worth of imports entering UK supply chains.

“Keeping agricultural protection makes sense as a bargaining chip for EU & US trade negotiations. But means big cost increases for agriculture imports if no UK-EU FTA,” said Thomas Sampson, Associate Professor at the London School of Economics.

The UK will also remove tariffs on products which support energy efficiency and will introduce a temporary zero tariff on goods being used to fight COVID-19 such as personal protective equipment.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Legendary hero of Tehran-43 - Trend News Agency's video project
Legendary hero of Tehran-43 - Trend News Agency's video project
Elmar Mammadyarov meets with OSCE MG co-chairs in video conference format
Elmar Mammadyarov meets with OSCE MG co-chairs in video conference format
Azerbaijani, Moldovan presidents meet through videoconferencing (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)
Azerbaijani, Moldovan presidents meet through videoconferencing (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Latest
Copper ores, concentrates rank first among export items in Georgia Business 14:20
Uzbekistan seeks cooperation with Latvian largest fruits, vegetables importer Business 14:17
S&P recovery will be far faster than 2008 - Citigroup Europe 14:12
Iran discloses amount of loans issued to manufacturing enterprises Business 14:08
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for May 19 Iran 14:03
Amulsar gold mine in Armenia poses big threat to Caspian Sea basin South Caucasus 14:00
Health minister: Azerbaijan took timely measures to tackle COVID-19 Society 13:49
New appointment at Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy Economy 13:44
Iran talks data on essential goods imported via its ports Transport 13:43
Turkmenistan extends cancellation of international flights Turkmenistan 13:35
Turkmenistan strikes deal with UAE company to boost gas production Oil&Gas 13:25
Review of Shah Deniz gas exports via Sangachal terminal Oil&Gas 13:17
Uzbekistan aims to grow organic agricultural products Business 13:14
Uzbekistan aims for textile exports to Europe through online media platform Business 13:06
Kazakh ministry talks spring grain, leguminous crops sowing progress Business 13:04
German exports to fall by 15% this year Europe 13:02
Philippines reports 224 new coronavirus infections, cases near 13,000 Other News 12:58
UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime Europe 12:56
Iran ranks sixth in world in terms of mushroom cultivation Business 12:55
Shah Deniz: 10-year review of opex and capex Oil&Gas 12:49
Trade holds leading position in service sector of Uzbekistan Business 12:47
Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom to make dividend payments Business 12:41
Review of Georgia's export to Azerbaijan Business 12:39
Liquidity increases in Iran Business 12:30
Georgia decreases import of petroleum gases, gaseous hydrocarbons from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:26
How BP expenditures on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli changed in 10 years Oil&Gas 12:24
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 19 Economy 12:24
Kazakh gas producing company opens tender for hydraulic fracturing Tenders 12:24
Kazakhstan decreases import from Kyrgyzstan Business 12:21
Geostat: External merchandise trade of Georgia down Business 12:19
Turkmenistan applies drip method for cotton irrigation Turkmenistan 12:16
Uzbekistan, Turkey to sign preferential trade agreement Business 12:02
Austria to increase funds for short-time work agreements Europe 11:56
Pension savings up in Kazakhstan as compulsory pension contributions increase Finance 11:52
Russia reports 9,263 new coronavirus infections, total nears 300,000 Russia 11:49
Gold, silver prices decline in Azerbaijan on May 19 Finance 11:49
Uzbekistan reveals data of insurance market operations Finance 11:39
TABIB: Medical eye-glasses, infrared thermometers delivered to Azerbaijan via UNDP (PHOTO) Society 11:37
Uzbekistan takes additional measures to support business during coronavirus pandemic Business 11:31
Oil industry might benefit from modest temporary price spike Oil&Gas 11:30
Czech coronavirus cases show biggest jump in four weeks Europe 11:29
PM instructs ambassadors to reintroduce Georgia as tourist-safe country Tourism 11:28
Oil gains for fourth day on signs of output cuts, better demand Oil&Gas 11:27
Natural gas industry won’t recover in near term through 2020 Oil&Gas 11:14
Vehicles manufacturing skyrockets in Kazakhstan Transport 11:11
Azerbaijan's oil prices up Oil&Gas 11:09
One new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia Georgia 10:56
Iran announces value of saffron export Business 10:55
Oil-exporting EMs’ net oil exports to halve in 2020 Oil&Gas 10:53
Legendary hero of Tehran-43 - Trend News Agency's video project Politics 10:49
Georgia, Croatia discuss steps to overcome COVID-19 crisis Georgia 10:38
Кazakhstan's railway services company opens tender for repair work Tenders 10:32
Iran starts exporting gasoline to Venezuela Oil&Gas 10:23
International Monetary Fund provides additional support to Uzbekistan Finance 10:22
Uzbekistan reports new coronavirus cases Uzbekistan 10:20
Uzbekneftegaz increases gas production at Yangikazgan field Oil&Gas 10:17
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:13
Singapore sorry for sending positive coronavirus test results in error Other News 10:11
Iranian currency rates for May 19 Finance 10:05
Most agricultural products imported to Iran's Khuzestan province via Imam Khomeini port Business 09:42
Turkey-Israel trade turnover down in March 2020 Business 09:36
Iran's airline companies to follow health protocols after flights resume Transport 09:30
Thailand reports two new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths Other News 09:24
IGB will have no serious deviations from originally set deadline Oil&Gas 08:41
India coronavirus infections surge past 100,000, deaths top 3,000 Other News 08:08
UFC Champ Nurmagomedov says his father has been diagnosed with COVID-19 World 07:27
Rocket hits Green Zone in Baghdad Arab World 06:44
5.8-magnitude quake hits Ierapetra, Greece Europe 05:17
Turkey to impose 4-day nationwide lockdown over Eid holiday period, Erdoğan announces Turkey 04:06
U.S. COVID-19 cases top 1.5 mln as death toll exceeds 90,000 US 03:12
WHO: number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 93,000 in past day World 01:49
UAE to expand nightly curfew after increase in coronavirus cases Arab World 00:54
Italy's coronavirus death toll tops 32,000 Europe 00:02
Elmar Mammadyarov meets with OSCE MG co-chairs in video conference format Politics 18 May 23:25
Turkey's MUSIAD to implement more projects in Uzbekistan Business 18 May 23:14
TBC Capital reveals expected financial resource flow to Georgia Business 18 May 22:26
Georgia names five largest exporters of onions to country Business 18 May 22:24
Georgia working to resume air service with Baltic states Transport 18 May 22:23
US Defense Threat Reduction Agency delivers personal protective equipment to Georgia Finance 18 May 22:22
IBRD to allocate funds to Georgia amid COVID-19 pandemic Finance 18 May 21:51
Georgia's Silk Road Group talks about joint project with Danish company Construction 18 May 21:46
Construction sector shrinks in Georgia Construction 18 May 21:40
Georgia's Adjara to have new tourist location Tourism 18 May 21:39
Iran claims increase of coronavirus-free counties Iran 18 May 21:03
Loan portfolio of four Azerbaijani banks reaches 25% of all banking assets Finance 18 May 20:56
Over 70% of all banking assets in Azerbaijan account for five banks Finance 18 May 20:27
Russian president makes phone call to Azerbaijani president Politics 18 May 19:59
President Ilham Aliyev: We have major plans related to modernization of energy infrastructure Politics 18 May 19:34
FAO talks several projects within its main programs in Azerbaijan Business 18 May 19:30
Azerbaijani company records drastic fall in construction orders Construction 18 May 19:17
President Ilham Aliyev: In case of second wave of coronavirus in Azerbaijan, we have enough additional beds in hospitals Politics 18 May 19:16
Copper, zinc exploration launched near Kazakhstan's Karaganda Business 18 May 19:05
Kazakhstan’s Development Bank takes measures to maintain tax revenues, exports Business 18 May 19:03
Turkmenistan to purchase freight, passenger locomotives Business 18 May 18:57
Azerbaijan's gold company to buy toxic waste disposal services via tender Economy 18 May 18:51
Azerbaijan's car towing company launches online payment service Transport 18 May 18:49
Uzbekistan aims to build innovative agricultural cluster in Samarkand region Construction 18 May 18:39
TBC Capital talks healthy development market of Georgia Business 18 May 18:34
EBRD to allocate financial resources for Georgian air navigation Finance 18 May 18:30
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan: How oil export volumes changed in recent years Oil&Gas 18 May 18:22
All news