Ukraine's President calls condition under which martial law to be introduced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

The martial law will be introduced in Ukraine "only in the event of full-scale military aggression by Russia", President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said at a joint briefing with President of Estonia Alar Karis in Kyiv, Trend reports citing Ukrainian media.

"Regarding martial law, we believe there will be no massive war against Ukraine and there will be no aggressive escalation by Russia. If it happens, martial law will be declared," he said.