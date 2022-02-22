Ukraine's President calls condition under which martial law to be introduced
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
Trend:
The martial law will be introduced in Ukraine "only in the event of full-scale military aggression by Russia", President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said at a joint briefing with President of Estonia Alar Karis in Kyiv, Trend reports citing Ukrainian media.
"Regarding martial law, we believe there will be no massive war against Ukraine and there will be no aggressive escalation by Russia. If it happens, martial law will be declared," he said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Today, geopolitical realities in region accepted by international community - President Ilham Aliyev
Russia playing primary role in creating opportunities for normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev
Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia contains over 40 paragraphs - President Ilham Aliyev
Russia played important role in stopping war between Armenia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan records rise in revenues to state budget from privatization and leasing of state property
Azerbaijan tried to involve UNESCO in assessing cultural heritage for 30 years, but to no avail - MP
Iran, Uzbekistan hold meeting of Joint Commission for Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical co-op