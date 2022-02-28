Negotiations between Ukraine, Russia concluded

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28

Trend:

The negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have been concluded, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podolyak, Trend reports citing the Ukrainian media.

"The first round has been completed, consultations to be on the ground, after which holding of negotiations will be possible again," he said.

Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky noted that the next meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations will take place on the Belarusian-Polish border in the coming days.

"We have found some points by which we can predict common positions," he said.