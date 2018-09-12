Explosion near Jewish town in Samaria

12 September 2018 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

An explosive device detonated near Adei Ad, an Israeli town near Shilo in the Binyamin region of Samaria, Artuz Sheva reports.

The explosion, which occurred during Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), did not cause any injuries.

According to an IDF spokesperson, the device was homemade. After the explosion, the IDF and Border Police acted in the Arab town of Al-Mughayyir, also in the Binyamin region, confiscating thousands of shekels in terror funds.

The spokesperson reported additional activities across Judea and Samaria involving the IDF, Border Police, Shabak (Israel Security Agency), and Israel Police. During these activities, 23 wanted terrorists were arrested, on suspicion of involvement in terror activities, "lone wolf" terror attacks, and violent disruptions of order aimed at civilians and security forces.

The arrested suspects were transferred for interrogation.

