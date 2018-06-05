UN chief condemns killing of peacekeeper in Central African Republic

5 June 2018 04:11 (UTC+04:00)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned the killing of one peacekeeper in the Central African Republic, Xinhua reported.

In a statement, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, said that the secretary-general "strongly condemns the attack on June 3 by armed elements on a United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) patrol in the west of the country."

The attack resulted in the killing of a peacekeeper from Tanzania and the wounding of seven others. This brings to four the number of peacekeepers killed in targeted attacks in the Central African Republic since January 2018.

"The secretary-general pays tribute to all of the courageous men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of peace in the Central African Republic. He offers his deepest condolences to the bereaved family as well as to the Government of Tanzania, and wishes a swift recovery to the injured," said Dujarric.

"The secretary-general recalls that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime and that sanctions can be applied against the perpetrators. He urges the Central African Republic authorities to spare no effort in identifying and investigating them so that they can be swiftly brought to justice," he said.

The spokesman added that the UN chief "reaffirms his unwavering support to MINUSCA in its efforts to protect civilians and stabilize the Central African Republic."

