8 die in road accident in western India

At least eight people were killed and eight others injured in a collision between a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a bus in the western Indian state of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said, Xinhua reported.

The accident occurred on Agra-Mumbai highway near the state's Nashik district.

"The SUV driver lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst and rammed into the state-run bus," local police chief Sanjay Darade told the media.

While eight people died on the spot in the impact of the crash, those injured have been admitted to a local hospital, he said, adding all the victims were occupants of the SUV.

A probe has been ordered into the incident, the official added.

India has the highest rate of road accidents in the world. Most accidents occur due to poor roads or bad driving.

