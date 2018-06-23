8 die in road accident in western India

23 June 2018 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

At least eight people were killed and eight others injured in a collision between a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a bus in the western Indian state of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said, Xinhua reported.

The accident occurred on Agra-Mumbai highway near the state's Nashik district.

"The SUV driver lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst and rammed into the state-run bus," local police chief Sanjay Darade told the media.

While eight people died on the spot in the impact of the crash, those injured have been admitted to a local hospital, he said, adding all the victims were occupants of the SUV.

A probe has been ordered into the incident, the official added.

India has the highest rate of road accidents in the world. Most accidents occur due to poor roads or bad driving.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Road accidents kill dozens in Bangladesh
Other News 18:46
Road accident in Turkey leaves several dead, injured
Turkey 21 June 16:56
10 killed in road accident in NW Pakistan
Other News 21 June 06:19
Six killed in car-bus collision in India
Other News 15 June 22:35
Dozens of flights cancelled as dust storm catches north India off guard
Other News 15 June 20:41
Bulgaria PM suggests joint drone manufacture with Israel
Israel 13 June 15:31
Azerbaijan OKs agreement on visa-free regime with India
Politics 12 June 18:17
Construction of TAPI gas pipeline on schedule
Oil&Gas 10 June 12:19
China, India to promote bilateral ties from new starting point
China 9 June 18:26
Policemen injured in road accident in Turkey
Turkey 7 June 14:36
Indian Embassy, Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Down Syndrome mark World Environment Day
Society 6 June 14:38
Indian engagement in Indo-Pacific for security, growth for all - PM
Society 6 June 09:35
India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-5 ballistic missile
World 3 June 11:44
Bus carrying policemen overturns in Turkey
Turkey 2 June 10:39
9 killed, 12 injured in rain-related incidents in eastern India
Other News 2 June 08:22
Pakistani, Indian military agree to reduce border escalations: military
Other News 30 May 08:43
India will not follow US sanctions on Iran: FM Swaraj
Nuclear Program 29 May 05:19
Indian firm starts work on Iran's southeastern port
Economy news 25 May 15:01