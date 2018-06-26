No casualty reported in minor collision of passenger jets in S.Korea

No casualty has been reported in a minor collision of two passenger jets at an airport in South Korea, Xinhua reported citing local media.

The collision happened at about 8:00 a.m. local time (2300 GMT Monday) at a Gimpo airport, outside of Seoul, while the two jets were moving to respective boarding gates.

A passenger jet of the Korean Air, a flagship South Korean air carrier, hit its rear against a wing of the airliner of the Asiana Airlines, a local airline.

No passengers were aboard either of the planes, causing no casualty in the accident. It caused small damage to each plane and delayed takeoffs.

