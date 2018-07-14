Afghan Security Forces kill over 100 Taliban militants - reports

14 July 2018 04:03 (UTC+04:00)

Police of the Afghan Paktia province said on Friday that over 100 Taliban militants had been killed in government forces' operations in this area the day before, Sputnik reported citing local media.

Several local Taliban commanders were among those killed, while a huge number of ammunition and weapons were destroyed during the operations, the TOLOnews broadcaster said.

Moreover, the government forces carried out airstrikes in the province, leaving dozens of Taliban militants killed, the broadcaster added.

Taliban, however, has reportedly rejected the information about the death toll among its militants, adding that dozens of civilians have been killed in these operations.

The security situation in Afghanistan has been unstable for years as the government continues to fight Taliban militants for control of the state. A number of terrorist groups have been operating in the country, further complicating the situation.

