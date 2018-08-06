Haitian president nominates new PM

6 August 2018 23:44 (UTC+04:00)

Haitian President Jovenel Moise on Sunday named a former presidential candidate, Jean Ceant, as the successor to former Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant, who resigned in July, Xinhua reported.

"After consultations with the Presidents of the two branches of Parliament, I made the choice of citizen @jeanhenryceant as new Prime Minister," Moise said on Twitter.

Ceant, who heads a political organization called Renmen Ayiti, was a candidate for the presidential elections in 2010 and 2016. The 61-year-old's nomination has to be approved by parliament.

Lafontant resigned over the handling of violent protests last month when the government announced a controversial plan to raise the prices of major fuels by 38 to 51 percent.

Though the government responded by suspending the price hikes, the protests continued, resulting in the death of at least seven people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Haiti’s prime minister resigns amid fuel price hike fallout
Other News 15 July 06:13
UN Security Council condemns violence in Haiti
World 12 July 21:56
Haiti protests carry on despite fuel hike U-turn; flights canceled
World 8 July 04:59
Trump administration to end protected status for Haiti
World 21 November 2017 12:26
At least 38 killed after Haiti bus crashes into parade
Other News 12 March 2017 22:54
Former Haitian president Preval dies
Other News 3 March 2017 23:36
Latest
Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Najran
Arab World 00:17
Fireball near Bologna airport after road crash explosion
Europe 6 August 23:11
Venezuela detains 6 in failed drone attack against Maduro
Other News 6 August 22:42
Russian, Brazilian security chiefs discuss bilateral cooperation
Russia 6 August 22:11
Biggest alcohol holding in Eastern Europe talks production in Azerbaijan
Economy news 6 August 21:39
Death toll rises to 91, 209 injured after 7.0-magnitude hits central Indonesia
Other News 6 August 21:35
Number of cars running on gas increases in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 6 August 21:19
Gas supply in Kyrgyzstan rises to 30%
Kyrgyzstan 6 August 20:58
Azerbaijan to expand export capacity of fodder plant till late 2018
Economy news 6 August 20:48