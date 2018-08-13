Over 100 dead, 133 injured during attack on Afghan city of Ghazni

13 August 2018 00:15 (UTC+04:00)

At least 103 people died and 133 were injured as the Taliban* movement clashed with the government forces in the city of Ghazni in Afghanistan, Sputnik reported citing local media.

Ninety of the deceased were military or law enforcement, while 13 were civilians, according to 1TV broadcaster.

On Friday, when the first reports of the Taliban offensive emerged, local media said that the radical movement had also suffered losses, with over 100 of their militants killed during the attack.

According to Tolo News outlet, the clashes in Ghazni are ongoing, but key government buildings are still under control of the central authorities.

Afghanistan has long been destabilized by the conflict between the Taliban movement and the Afghan government, exacerbated by the activities of various terrorist groups.

