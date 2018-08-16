Airstrikes kill 31 militants in S. Afghanistan

16 August 2018 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

Up to 31 militants were killed as Afghan Air Force in series of sorties pounded Taliban hideouts in parts of the southern Zabul province on Thursday, provincial police chief Mohammad Mustafa Mayar said, Xinhua reported.

Acting upon intelligence reports, the military aircraft, according to the official, targeted Taliban hideouts in Shinkai, Nawbahar, Rohani Baba and other parts of Zabul early on Thursday, killing 31 militants and injuring several others.

Taliban militants who have intensified anti-government activities over the past couple of months and recently attempted to overrun provincial capital Qalat, are yet to make comments on the report.

