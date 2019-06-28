Strong Canada April GDP suggests economic slowdown is ending

28 June 2019 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Canada’s economy grew by a greater-than-expected 0.3% in April, the second strong performance in a row, suggesting a recent slowdown is ending, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted GDP expansion of 0.1% in April after a 0.5% increase in March. The overall two-month growth was the greatest since November and December 2017.

The Bank of Canada - which is due to announce its next interest rate decision on July 10 - has repeatedly said it believes the economy will recover from recent challenges posed by low oil prices, weak household spending and trade tensions.

Mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction posted a 4.5%gain. Oil sands extraction jumped by 11.0% as facilities in energy-rich Alberta scaled up production to take advantage of the government’s decision to ease production restrictions.

The manufacturing sector though contracted by 0.8%, the largest decline since August 2017, in part due to a 7.7% drop in motor vehicle manufacturing as a result of temporary shutdowns at some plants and atypical production schedules.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Factors impacting economic growth in Georgia revealed
Economy 17:15
Strong Canada April GDP suggests economic slowdown is ending
Other News 16:48
Chief of IMF's Mission to Azerbaijan talks country's GDP
Business 27 June 17:51
Georgian minister talks co-op with Kazakhstan's Air Astana president
Tourism 27 June 10:18
German business sentiment lowest since 2014
Other News 24 June 14:25
North Korea has more than sanctions to overcome for foreign investment
Other News 21 June 10:02
Latest
Azerbaijani parliament restricts activity of credit unions
Business 17:24
U.S. will sanction any countries that import Iranian oil: special envoy
Other News 17:16
Factors impacting economic growth in Georgia revealed
Economy 17:15
Registry of travel agencies operating in Azerbaijan to be created by late 2019
Tourism 17:15
Turkish company building power transmission line from Turkmenistan to S.Asia
Economy 17:14
Azerbaijani President allocates funding for renovation of road in Baku
Politics 17:02
Azerbaijani company expands range of bread products
Economy 16:51
Strong Canada April GDP suggests economic slowdown is ending
Other News 16:48
Turkish business circles ready to intensify co-op with Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 16:45