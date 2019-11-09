Two people found dead and 100 homes destroyed in Australian bushfires

Two people have been found dead, seven are missing and at least 100 homes have been destroyed as bushfires rage across eastern Australia, authorities said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) confirmed two people had been killed by a fire near Glen Innes, more than 550 km (340 miles) north of Sydney.

One body was discovered in a vehicle and a woman died after being found suffering from burns on Friday.

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian told journalists on Saturday that a further seven people were unaccounted for across the state.

“I’m sorry to say that number can increase during the day,” Berejiklian said.

This is one of Australia’s worst bushfire seasons and parts of the country are crippled by severe drought.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news