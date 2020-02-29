South Korea reports 219 new coronavirus cases, total at 3,150
South Korea reported 219 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s total infections to 3,150, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The new cases added to the 594 confirmed earlier in the day. Together they logged a record daily increase in infections since South Korea confirmed its first patient on Jan. 20.
