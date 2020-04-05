Canada's Ontario reports 4,038 COVID-19 cases, with 119 deaths

Canada's Ontario province confirmed 25 more COVID-19 deaths and 408 new cases of the virus Sunday morning, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Now, there are 4,038 COVID-19 cases in the province, including a total of 119 deaths connected with the COVID-19.

The province said it has tested 75,046 people for the virus, while 981 of those tests are listed as "under investigation."

On Saturday, Ontario's Associate Medical Officer of Health Barbara Yaffe said that the province has the capacity to perform roughly 9, 400 tests in the span of 24 hours.

Last month, Ontario provincial health department said that the number of daily tests is expected to rise, with a goal of 19,000 tests a day by mid-April.

As of 12 p.m. Sunday Canada Eastern Time, there were confirmed 14,426 COVID-19 cases and 258 death in the country.