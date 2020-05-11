5.5-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on Monday struck off Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The temblor occurred at 8:58 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 36.4 degrees north and a longitude of 141.1 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km.
The quake logged 3 in some parts of Ibaraki Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued.
