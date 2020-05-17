Afghan air raids kill 8 militants in northern Kunduz province

Eight militants have been confirmed dead as fighting planes targeted a Taliban hideout in Dasht-e-Archi district of the northern Kunduz province on Sunday, district governor Nasrudin Nazari Saadi said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Acting on tip off the fighting planes of the government forces struck a Taliban gathering in Qarluq area of the restive district at 01:00 a.m. local time, killing eight militants on the spot and wounding two others, the official asserted.

Taliban militants who have intensified activities and are in control of parts of the relatively troubled Kunduz province have yet to make comment.

Following deadly attacks on a hospital in Kabul and funeral ceremony in the eastern Nangarhar province few days ago, which claimed dozens of lives includig women and children, Afghan president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani blamed Taliban outfit for the attacks and ordered his forces to resume offensives on militants.