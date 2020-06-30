Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.9% in May
Japan’s jobless rate rose and the availability of jobs fell in May, government data showed on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.9% in May, up from 2.6% in April, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. The median forecast was 2.8%.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.20 in May from 1.32 in April, marking the lowest reading since July 2015, labour ministry data showed.