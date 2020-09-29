Ukraine allows entry for foreigners

Ukraine will lift the ban on foreigners entering the country starting from Sept. 28, Ukrinform news agency reported on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"There was a ban on foreigners' entry from August 27 to September 28, except for the foreign citizens who had the right to enter the territory of our country. This ruling lost its power starting from midnight tonight," said State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenk.

COVID-19 cases in Ukraine have surpassed 200,000 with a death toll of 3,996, according to the latest official figures.