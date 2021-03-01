Data, AI fastest growing job clusters in world

Data and artificial intelligence are emerging as the fastest growing job clusters in the world and are expected to see 58 per cent rise in new opportunities from 2020 to 2022.

This cluster accounted for 78 jobs in every 10,000 new opportunities created in the labour market in 2020. The contribution will soar to 123 per 10,000 new jobs created by 2022.

These projections by the World Economic Forum are based on extrapolated figures from data for 20 economies including India and the US.

Sharing the data on new emerging professional clusters during her keynote address on the National Science Day event hosted by the government today, IBM Research India Director Gargi Banerjee Dasgupta said new opportunities lay in seven clusters the WEF has identified through rigorous scientific assessment of movement of economies.

These seven clusters – data and artificial intelligence, engineering and cloud computing, product development, people (human resources), sales and marketing, care economy and green economy — will together create 2.4 million opportunities (per 10,000 opportunities in the labour market) by 2022.

“Data and AI are the fastest growing clusters at 41 per cent, followed by green economy at 35 per cent and cloud computing at 34 per cent,” Dasgupta said, calling for learning patterns to be realigned to meet the needs of changing times.

A distinguished engineer and chief technology officer, IBM South Asia, Dasgupta, (the first woman to head IBM Research India) spoke on “Future of jobs and urgency of science” today and said five skill sets would be needed for people to land future jobs.

These skill sets are — business (how to start a new enterprise and budget it), industry skills (sales, radiation oncology, care economy skills), general and soft skills, tech baseline skills (computer technology, working with Microsoft products, social media and telecommunications) and tech disruptive skills (AI, natural language processing, automation, robotics and cyber security skills).

“Tech baseline skills will be the most widespread. So computer literacy must expand as much as possible. We need to translate all these skills into our education system,” she said in the presence of Science and Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma and CSIR Director Shekhar Mande.

National Science Day is celebrated annually on February 28 to mark the discovery of Raman Effect by physicist CV Raman, who won the Physics Nobel for the feat in 1930.